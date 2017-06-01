Dino drags Gov Bello to court over LG administrators – Vanguard
Vanguard
Dino drags Gov Bello to court over LG administrators
Vanguard
LOKOJA – The senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, today dragged the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, before the Federal High Court, sitting in Lokoja over non conduct of local government election. Kogi State governor …
