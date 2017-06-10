Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye : ‘Buhari must sack Magu,’ Lawmaker urges Senate to take action – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

Dino Melaye : 'Buhari must sack Magu,' Lawmaker urges Senate to take action
Pulse Nigeria
He charged the Senate to take a decisive action on the retention of Magu as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC. Published: 16:19 , Refreshed: 20:13; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Sen Dino Melaye play. Sen Dino Melaye. (Instagram) …
Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – MelayeThe Eagle Online
Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino MelayeDaily Post Nigeria
Kogi Voters Begins Collection Of Signature To Recall Senator Dino MelayeNAIJA NEWS (press release)
Nigerian Bulletin –SIGNAL (press release) –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.