Dino Melaye Escapes Being Killed For The Second Time As Gunmen Attack Him in Kogi State

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye escaped another assassination attempt on Monday while protesting against the state government as gunmen invaded the venue and shot sporadically.

The attack was said to have occurred at the Kogi state Polytechnic in Lokoja.

The number of people hit is reportedly five — with three dead, two others injured and a car totally burnt down.

The senator also confirmed the attack

