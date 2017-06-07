Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye faults Goodluck Jonathan’s approval of foreign treatment for Perm Secs

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday berated the former President, Goodluck Jonathan for approving life overseas treatment for retired Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries while ignoring leaders of the National Assembly. Speaking during plenary, the lawmaker said the approval contravened the act of the National Assembly which stipulates what is due to […]

Dino Melaye faults Goodluck Jonathan’s approval of foreign treatment for Perm Secs

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.