Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye : ‘I may be arrested soon,’ says Kogi senator – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Dino Melaye : 'I may be arrested soon,' says Kogi senator
Pulse Nigeria
“I may be arrested immediately after this programme, the prison was built for people and not for animals,” Melaye said. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · Senator Dino Melaye play. Senator Dino Melaye.
I may be arrested soon, prison is built for people not animals – Dino Melaye cries outNAIJ.COM
Dino Melaye questions Buhari for still keeping Ibrahim Magu as EFCC bossDaily Post Nigeria
Politics #8SenateAt2: Why Is Magu Still In Office? Melaye Boils At PlenaryNigerian Bulletin

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.