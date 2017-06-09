Dino Melaye : ‘I may be arrested soon,’ says Kogi senator – Pulse Nigeria
|
TheCable
|
Dino Melaye : 'I may be arrested soon,' says Kogi senator
Pulse Nigeria
“I may be arrested immediately after this programme, the prison was built for people and not for animals,” Melaye said. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · Senator Dino Melaye play. Senator Dino Melaye.
