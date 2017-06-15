Osun Bye-Election : I was card-carrying member of APC – Ademola Adeleke – Pulse Nigeria
|
TheCable
|
Osun Bye-Election : I was card-carrying member of APC – Ademola Adeleke
Pulse Nigeria
Adeleke also expressed optimism that he would win the bye-election, adding that he was not new in Osun politics. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Ademola Adeleke play. Ademola Adeleke. (The Breaking Times) …
INEC denies knowledge of recall process on Dino Melaye
We're not aware of Dino recall move — INEC
INEC 'not aware' of plan to recall Melaye
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!