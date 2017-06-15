Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Bye-Election : I was card-carrying member of APC – Ademola Adeleke – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Osun Bye-Election : I was card-carrying member of APC – Ademola Adeleke
Pulse Nigeria
Adeleke also expressed optimism that he would win the bye-election, adding that he was not new in Osun politics. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Ademola Adeleke play. Ademola Adeleke. (The Breaking Times) …
INEC denies knowledge of recall process on Dino MelayeNAIJ.COM
We're not aware of Dino recall move — INECDaily Trust
INEC 'not aware' of plan to recall MelayeTheCable

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.