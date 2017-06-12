Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye: Loyalists fire back, vow to recall Kogi Assembly Majority Leader, Kolawole

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Hundreds of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ​members from Kabba/Bunu​ constituency of Kogi State, on Sunday disowned Hon. Mathew Ojo Kolawole for mobilizing his loyalists to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate. Recall that Melaye alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello has released N200m for the ongoing move to recall him. Melaye, whose convoy was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

