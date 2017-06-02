Dino Melaye’s constituents march to INEC office, demand his recall [PHOTO]

A large number of Kogi West Senatorial district constituents, on Friday marched to INEC’s headquarters in Lokoja, demanding the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents them at the National Assembly. They carried banners with different inscriptions and chanted anti-Dino songs. Some of them claimed the lawmaker was not performing and that they were tired […]

Dino Melaye’s constituents march to INEC office, demand his recall [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

