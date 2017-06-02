Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye’s constituents march to INEC office, demand his recall [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A large number of Kogi West Senatorial district constituents, on Friday marched to INEC’s headquarters in Lokoja, demanding the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents them at the National Assembly. They carried banners with different inscriptions and chanted anti-Dino songs. Some of them claimed the lawmaker was not performing and that they were tired […]

