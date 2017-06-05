Dino to Adeyemi: You’ve no base in Kogi except 3 bungalows for your mum

Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has lashed out at the Immediate past senator who represented the District, Smart Adeyemi, saying the ex-Senator has no base in Kogi state except the three bungalow he built for his mother.

Senator Dino Melaye was reacting to an alleged leaked audio tape of him bribing a Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme who led the Kogi State Election Tribunal which dismissed the petition of Adeyemi wherein he, Melaye, was declared winner and the duly elected senator for the district.

Mr. Adeyemi who Dino defeated in the 2015 senatorial election in Kogi state had, during a Channels TV interview programme, where Dino was equally interviewed, asked the National Judicial Council, NJC, and Department of State Service, DSS, to probe the alleged leaked audio bribery tape to ascertain Dino’s possible complicity in the bribery allegation as well as to probe the judgment of Kogi State Election Tribunal which dismissed his petition.

According to Adeyemi, “I, hereby, call for a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities, that is, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, National Judicial Council, NJC; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and Department of State Service, DSS.

“I hold the view that the Justice Akon Ikpeme-led panel has the burden to come out and prove their innocence to the world, especially as touching on the recent leaked telephone conversation between her and a litigant in her tribunal, in the person of Dino Melaye.”

However, reacting to the allegation during his interview, Senator Dino Melaye noted that the defeated Senator is only looking for ways to soil his rising profile, calling him his political wife whom he will defeat in any election 1000 times.

Senator Melaye also described the leaked audio tape as a work of a “Satanic Collabo” between Adeyemi and his detractors, praying God to forgive them.

He said: “I ask that the almighty God who is the supreme controller of the universe forgive Smart Adeyemi for all the lies he has told this night. He should be aware that these lies have been recorded and will be used against him especially in the court of law.

“I want to say that that tape is a product of a satanic collabo between Smart Adeyemi,…and others. I want to assure you that they are wasting their time. If they have any authenticity in the lies they are projecting, they should approach the police, approach relevant security agencies to prosecute me.

“Senator Smart is a desperate person. The same reason why he left PDP for APC thinking he is going to be appointed Minister. He did not get that Ministerial appointment and that is why he left PDP. He is my political wife any day and I challenge him to an election 1000 times, I will defeat him. He has no base in Kogi state.

“He has no personal structure or building in the length and breath of Kogi state apart from the three bungalow room he built for his mother. I have investments in Kogi state. None of his investments is in Kogi state. The people saw through him that he has always lied and deceived them.”

The post Dino to Adeyemi: You’ve no base in Kogi except 3 bungalows for your mum appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

