Disclaimer Notice On Lagos State School Of Nursing Admission.

This is to inform the general public that there is a fake advert on the internet by some unscrupulous group of people on the Lagos State school of Nursing admission. These people invite unsuspecting individuals to pay into their personal accounts.The Lagos State Ministry of Health hereby advice that everyone should disregard this rumour as …

The post Disclaimer Notice On Lagos State School Of Nursing Admission. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

