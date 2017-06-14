DISCOs Explain NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing – The Tide
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
DISCOs Explain NERC's Directive On Estimated Billing
The Tide
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) says directive by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to consumers not to pay estimated electricity billings only applies to Maximum Demand (MD) customers and not residential.
NERC says only maximum demand customers without meters that cannot be disconnected
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!