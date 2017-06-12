Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Divide Nigeria into six, let everyone go their way – COMPPART executive director, Akpan

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human rights activist and state Executive Director of Community Policing Partners for Justice Security and Democratic Reforms COMPPART, Akwa Ibom state, Saviour Akpan, has called for the division of the country into six zones. Reacting to the recent utterance made by the northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their zone, Akpan said the youths were […]

Divide Nigeria into six, let everyone go their way – COMPPART executive director, Akpan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.