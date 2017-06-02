DJ Cuppy drops New Mixtape “Cactus On The Roof” | Listen on BN

DJ Cuppy serving some serious tropical vibes this summer! She will be hosting a series of rooftop parties titled “Cactus on the Roof”, which she hopes to take across different continents! Listen to “Cactus On The Roof” below:

The post DJ Cuppy drops New Mixtape “Cactus On The Roof” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

