DJ Khaled finally unveils Visuals to “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller | WATCH

Following a week of massive anticipation, DJ Khaled has finally unveiled the latino-themed music video to the “Wild Thoughts” single off his forthcoming “Grateful” album. The track features Rihanna & Bryson Tiller and of course Executive Producer Asahd made an appearance. Hit Play below!

The post DJ Khaled finally unveils Visuals to “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

