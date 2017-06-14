DJ Lambo becomes first female president of Choc Boi Nation – E60buzz (press release) (blog)
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
DJ Lambo becomes first female president of Choc Boi Nation
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
Nigerian DJ and hype man, Olawunmi Okerayi, well known by her stage name DJ Lambo has being appointed as the first female president of Choc Boi Nation, one of the flagship labels under Chocolate City Music. Chocolate City Music led by veteran rapper …
