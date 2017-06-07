Djokovic loses to Thiem in French Open quarter-finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open following a straight-sets defeat by Dominic Thiem on Wednesday. The Serbian second seed was second best throughout to powerful-hitting Thiem, losing 6-7 (5-7) 3-6 0-6 in Paris. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win was the Austrian sixth seed’s first victory over…

