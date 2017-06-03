Djokovic reaches French Open fourth round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a third-round scare at the French Open to beat unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman in five sets.

The Serb came back from two sets to one down to win 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-1.

Djokovic, 30, finished strongly despite making 55 unforced errors and arguing with umpire Carlos Ramos over a conduct warning.

The presence of new coach Andre Agassi has yet to inspire the 12-time Grand Slam champion to rediscover the form that made him a seemingly untouchable world number one this time last year.

An erratic performance saw Djokovic hit 21 errors in relinquishing a 4-1 lead in the first set.

A late break in the second appeared to have settled the world number two, but Schwartzman – playing his first ever third-round match at a Grand Slam – was his equal throughout the third.

The 5ft 7in Argentine then broke serve for a 5-3 lead and remarkably recovered from 0-40 to serve out the set.

With the crowd now excited by the prospect of an upset, Djokovic finally took a firm grip on the match by quickening the pace and shortening the rallies.

It was not plain sailing, however, and despite racing into a 4-0 lead in the fourth set, Djokovic became embroiled in a row with umpire Ramos after receiving two warnings in a game – one of slow play, the second for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Clearly annoyed, the champion retained his focus on the job in hand and reeled off 12 of the last 14 games as dark clouds above threatened to delay his progress.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

