Doctor donates blood to his sick, pregnant patient

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

A young doctor has done the unusual by donating blood to one of his very sick patients whose blood group matches his. The Kenyan doctor, Wesonga Habil, narrates that during his electives in 2016, he managed a pregnant patient who had developed eclampsia. Eclampsia is a rare but serious condition where high blood pressure results […]

