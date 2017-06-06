Doctors couldn’t operate on him because of age, says Washington Sixolo’s son – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Doctors couldn't operate on him because of age, says Washington Sixolo's son
The family of late acting veteran Washington Sixolo have said his condition was out of doctor's hands because they could not perform a potentially life-saving operation due to his age and medical history.
Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Washington Sixolo dies
