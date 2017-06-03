Doctors resume strike in Kogi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi has directed its members to resume a strike they suspended two weeks ago. The association said in a statement after an emergency congress in Lokoja on Saturday that the resumption of the strike was informed by government’s alleged failure to fulfill its promises to meet their demands. Dr Godwin Tijani, the chairman of the association in Kogi, said the decision was for the entire doctors to resume strike since their demands were being ignored by the state government.

