Dog loses police job, becomes governor’s companion

police dog has been sacked from his job, though it’s for the best reason possible. One-year-old Gavel is regarded by his employers as being “too friendly” to be in the force. The puppy is said to just love rolling over and having his belly rubbed rather than standing to attention and looking menacing. The police dog-in-training failed […]

