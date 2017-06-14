Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara calls for domestication of Child Rights Act

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SPEAKER OF the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has called on the 12 states yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so. Delivering a keynote address at the second edition of the NILS/FCT Senior Secondary Schools Quiz Competition in Abuja, the speaker expressed concern that millions of children in 12 states of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.