Dogara: National Assembly ’ll back extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65

THE National Assembly will back increase in retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years to retain more experienced tutors in public schools, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara has said.

Dogara, who spoke when a delegation from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) visited his office, said the House supports an upward review of teachers’ retirement age for the benefit of pupils.

His words: “We have done it for the tertiary institutions and the judiciary. So, nothing should stop us from taking the bull by the horns. They say that wine gets better with age, it was the same consideration that motivated us to raise that of university lecturers, raise that of judges. So, this is something we can pursue.

“Thankfully, it doesn’t require constitutional amendment; it is something we can achieve by amending the existing law. That is the responsibility of the parliament and we assure you that we will do something about that so that the benefit that comes with experience and wisdom will not be lost.”

According to him, the welfare and working condition of teachers must also be upgraded to enable Nigerian citizens compete with the global world and produce citizens that can achieve development that the country seeks.

He said: “If we don’t have people who will sacrifice their time and energy to impart knowledge on our children, then like I said, we have lost the future. This government, which is a government of change, must be prepared to change the narrative by ensuring that teachers are motivated and the condition in which they work are conducive at all levels, so that they can deliver on their professional calling.”

The union’s request for salaries of teachers to be handed over to state governments or paid from first-line charge from the federation account, the Speaker said should be channeled through the Universal Basic Education Commission to the Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives for consideration.

National President of NUT Micheal Alogba Olukoya appealed that the union prefers such an arrangement.

He requested that teachers’ salaries be paid from first-line charge from the federation account through the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Olukoya said: “We want the responsibilities of paying the salaries of teachers to be handed over to state governments, in which case the salaries component of the revenue allocation of the local governments will have to be transferred to the states and restructure the fiscal allocation of our national resources in favour of the states to guarantee uninterrupted and unfettered primary education in Nigeria.

“We teachers of Nigeria in primary and secondary schools do seek and demand that our retirement age be raised to 65 years to increase the teacher retention rate in our schools. This will help to check the rate at which experienced teachers are being lost in the school system, whereas younger and prospective teachers are not recruited to take their place.”

The post Dogara: National Assembly ’ll back extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

