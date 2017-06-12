Dokora mourns govt discord in teacher recruitment – Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
|
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
|
Dokora mourns govt discord in teacher recruitment
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
Incoherence between Treasury and the Public Service is hampering teacher recruitment Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has said. Government at the beginning of this term set a target of recruiting 2300 teachers but it appears to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!