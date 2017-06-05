Dokpesi, Anyanwu unveil new political party in Abuja

The founder of DAAR communications,(AIT) Raymond Dokpesi and Dan Anyanwu, the former chairman of the labour party have unveiled a new political party called Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) This inauguration of the new party, with the slogan ‘stronger together’ is ongoing at Reiz Hotels in Abuja. Details to come later…

