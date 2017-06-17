Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don cautions against in take of energy drinks

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Health

Dr Salomi Mathew, a lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai says that the in take of energy drinks is detrimental to one’s well-being. ‎Mathew, of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lapai, Niger State on Saturday. He cautioned youths against indulging in the act.

