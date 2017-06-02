Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to revive Muslim ban

Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to revive his Muslim ban. The President gave an executive order barring entry for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the U.S. government implements stricter visa screening in March. It was blocked by courts that found it was discriminatory. But […]

The post Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to revive Muslim ban appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

