Donald Trump calls for extra secruity measures after London attack

US. President , Donald Trump, has called on all security agencies in the country to be extra vigilant and what he termed “extra level of safety” following the multiple terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night. Trump was briefed of the incident by the National Security Adviser, Herbert McMaster, according to the White House Press …

The post Donald Trump calls for extra secruity measures after London attack appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

