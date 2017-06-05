Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump slams Mayor of London over Attack

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

US President Donald Trump slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, gun control supporters and political correctness after a terrorist attack in London left seven dead and dozens wounded. Trump wrote on Twitter yesterday: At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ Seeking to […]

