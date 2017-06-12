Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump to be sued by Washington officials

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Donald Trump is set to face charges from officials in Maryland and the US capital Washington  for accepting payments and benefits from foreign governments through his business empire. The suit to be unveiled Monday centers on the so-called emoluments clause, which bans US officials from taking gifts or other benefits from foreign governments. An …

