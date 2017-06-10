Donald Trump to Sue James Comey Over Release of Damning Memos

Donald Trump’s private lawyer is planning to file a legal complaint against James Comey over the former FBI director’s release of memos to the public that detailed his conversations with the President.

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Mr Comey said he believed that Mr Trump had ordered him to drop a criminal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Comey had detailed this interaction in a memo, writing that the President told him: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Mr Comey told the Senate committee that he felt he needed to get this information “out into the public square. So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.” The friend was later identified as Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia Law School.

Mr Flynn was forced to resign from his post in February after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian official. The President fired Mr Comey last month.

According to CNN, Mr Trump’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz is planning to file a complaint against Mr Comey with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mr Kasowitz said yesterday following the hearing that Mr Comey could be investigated for leaking information, and suggested he may have lied in his sworn Senate testimony.

Mr Comey has said that the memos he wrote were unclassified. Disseminating unclassified information is generally not considered leaking, CNN said, and Mr Trump did not assert executive privilege over Mr Comey’s testimony.

But the President has accused Mr Comey of being a ‘leaker’ anyway.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Mr Trump wrote in an early morning tweet on Friday, the day after the Senate hearing.

__________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Donald Trump to Sue James Comey Over Release of Damning Memos appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

