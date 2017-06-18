Donnarumma Will Still Play For Milan Next Season

Massimiliano Mirabelli, AC Milan sporting director insists Gianluigi Donnarumma will not be leaving the club this transfer window.

The young goalkeeper rejected the chance to extend his contract at the capital club, with his current contract expiring next season.

This has led to reports linking Donnarumma with a move away from the club, a notion Mirabelli has quashed, saying the decision to play him is up to Montella.

“Donnarumma is a great champion, a great guy and a Milan player,” he told Sportitalia. “For this next season, he will certainly play with us still.

“It’s the coach who makes the decisions. They say who will make the bench or sit in the stands – it is not in heaven or on earth.

“This applies to everyone – not only for Donnarumma, but also for the other players and those who will come.”

Donnarumma played all 38 league games for Milan in 2016-17, having broken into the side a year earlier.

