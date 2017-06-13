Don’t blame me for Super Eagles loss to South Africa – Akpeyi

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has absolved himself of any blame in the two goals the team conceded, in their 2-0 defeat to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Saturday. The Chippa United stopper has been roundly criticized for the loss, but insists the whole team did not get their […]

Don’t blame me for Super Eagles loss to South Africa – Akpeyi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

