Don’t register APDA, APGA tells INEC

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to register “All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)”, the newly-formed political association. National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, made the call in his message to members of the party on mark his two years in office, released in Awka on Wednesday. Oye said that APDA, the acronym of the new group, shared similarity with APGA and would confuse party followers if registered.

