Don’t register APDA, APGA tells INEC

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to register “All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)”, the newly-formed political association. National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, made the call in his message to members of the party on mark his two years in office, released in Awka on Wednesday. Oye said that APDA, the acronym of the new group, shared similarity with APGA and would confuse party followers if registered.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

