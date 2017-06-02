Dortmund: No Bids Have Been Made For Aubameyang

According to Michael Zorc, Dortmund has not received any offers for Paris Saint Germain target, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been continually linked with a move away from the club, with reports claiming he was close to joining PSG for £61 million.

However, Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc insists there has been no bid for Aubameyang.

“As of now, we have not received any offers from any club across the world,” Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past and admitted he may need to leave in the transfer window if he is to progress as a player.

“If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer,” he told French radio station RMC in January.

“But we must see the proposals and if I’m going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise.”

