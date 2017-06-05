Dortmund Signs France Teenager Zagadou From PSG

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of France U18 captain Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old defender, joins the Bundesliga giants after his contract expired at PSG. The French teenager was expected to join Manchester City, but has opted for a move to Germany.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc is quite happy to have completed the signing of the highly rated prospect. Zagadou is the third signing by BVB, with Toprak and Dahoud already confirmed.

Zorc told the club’s official website: “As of July, Dan-Axel Zagadou will be a full member of our professional team.

“We are fully convinced of the abilities of the player and look forward to helping him make his next development steps as a BVB professional.”

Zagadou added on his decision to move to Dortmund: “I have deliberately opted for BVB because this big club always succeeds in integrating young players and developing them at the highest level.

“I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, seeing the imposing stadium, the famous fans and I really want to mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund.”

The post Dortmund Signs France Teenager Zagadou From PSG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

