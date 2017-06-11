Pages Navigation Menu

Double Blessings As Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Twins

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the birth of twins with surrogate mother, after Real Madrid star’s mother denied girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant. Real Madrid footballer #CristianoRonaldo has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins. The children, a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday according to Portuguese TV channel SIC. ‘Mateo…

Hello. Add your message here.