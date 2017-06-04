Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Double registration: What will happen to Kogi Governor, Bello – INEC Chairman

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has spoken on the double voter registration saga involving Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi. Yakubu hinted that the Governor Bello may be prosecuted whenever he leaves office. He disclosed that an investigation was in progress and that the commission was waiting for the outcome. […]

Double registration: What will happen to Kogi Governor, Bello – INEC Chairman

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.