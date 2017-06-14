Douglas Costa Agrees To Join Juventus From Bayern Munich

Juventus are expected to hold talks with Bayern Munich for Douglas Costa next week after agreeing personal terms with the player’s agent.

It is understood Juve officials agreed a package of £5.3m (€6m) per year for the player in a meeting with Costa’s agent in Turin on Tuesday.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Costa’s agent met with Juventus officials on Tuesday and told them of his client’s intention of a move to Turin.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side seem unlikely to lose money from their initial outlay on Costa after the club splashed out £30m on him from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015.

But with the likes of Kingsley Coman waiting in the wings, Bayern are well equipped in attack and appear amenable to a deal.

Bayern are believed to want £44m (€50m) for the Brazil international winger, but Champions League finalists and Serie A winners Juve are only willing to pay a maximum of £39.6m (€45m).

Despite failing to nail down regular starts last season, Costa still played his part in the campaign, making a total of 34 appearances in all competitions.

Costa chipped in with seven goals and provided nine assists as the Bavarian side cruised to another title defence in the Bundesliga.

