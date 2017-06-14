DPR to commence online licensing of fuel dealers in Bayelsa – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business


DPR to commence online licensing of fuel dealers in Bayelsa
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has concluded plans to commence online licensing and renewal of operating licences for fuel dealers in Bayelsa. Mr Asuquo Antai, Operations Controller, DPR in Bayelsa told the News Agency of Nigeria …

