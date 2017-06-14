DPR to commence online licensing of fuel dealers in Bayelsa

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has concluded plans to commence online licensing and renewal of operating licences for fuel dealers in Bayelsa.

Mr Asuquo Antai, Operations Controller, DPR in Bayelsa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the “platform would be unveiled in the coming days.”

Antai said the platform would run concurrently with the manual system for eight weeks after which it would be suspended.

He said the public would soon be sensitised on the platform.

According to him, the application module has been integrated into the DPR website to enable potential licence seekers upload required documents for verification.

Antai explained that the aim was to reduce human interface, eliminate corruption in the licensing process for fuel outlets.

“The online application process is part of efforts to fully automate operations in the downstream sector of the oil industry for improved efficiency and faster service delivery and transparency.

“Applicants for issuance and renewal of operating licences do not need to visit DPR office or meet anyone.

“They can in the comfort of their locations visit the DPR website, create a profile and upload the required documents.

“We have also emphasized to the stakeholders that all communication with DPR is by email and the need to have functional email addresses.

“Immediately the application and documents are uploaded, they are verified by our staff and a site visit is scheduled immediately.

“If the application is successful, the licence is sent online back to the applicant to print out,” Antai said.