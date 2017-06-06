Dr Idongesit Udom Posts Photo Update Of His Hand Cut Off By Kidnappers

Dr Idongesit Udom, a staff of ExxonMobil whose hand got amputated after he was Kidnapped has given an update and photo of his current health condition.

In a post on Facebook, the elder thanked everyone who prayed for him during his 32 days in captivity. He also appreciated friends and relatives who provided for his hospital bills.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

