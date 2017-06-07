Dr Stella Nyanzi returns to court on Thursday

Hearing of the application filed by Makerere University Researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi to halt cyber crime proceedings against her, has been pushed to tomorrow June 8, 2017.

This is because prosecution’s Jonathan Muwaganya has not physically seen Dr.Nyanzi’s application to be in position to respond to it, which prompted Magistrate Ereemye to grant the state more time to prepare himself. She is asking Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate James Ereemye to halt the proceedings.

Dr.Nyanzi through her lawyers led by Peter Walubiri wants her case of cyber harrassment and offensive communication against the person of president M7 temporarily stayed until the until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on a petition she filed challenging the Mental Treatment Act.

However the State wants Dr. Stellah Nyanzi’s mental status ascertained on grounds that a person of her stature cannot behave in such manner, unless she is mentally unsound.

However Dr. Nyanzi has since challenged Govt’s move insisting that its a violation of her rights.

