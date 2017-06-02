Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as court discharges Lagos textile dealer who attempted suicide

There was a mild drama at an Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after a 58-year-old textile dealer, Mrs. Taiwo Momoh, was discharged for offences bordering on attempted suicide. After the court announced that her case had been dismissed as recommended by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Momoh stepped out of the dock, knelt down and […]

