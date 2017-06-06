Drama as Ibadan lawyer accused of stabbing husband to death denies charge

In a dramatic twist yesterday at an Oyo State High Court, Ibadan lawyer accused of stabbing her husband to death, Mrs Yewande Oyediran, denied the charges levelled against her. Mrs. Oyediran, who was alleged to have killed her late husband, Lowo Oyediran, a France-based businessman, told the court that she had a scuffle with her husband on February 2, […]

The post Drama as Ibadan lawyer accused of stabbing husband to death denies charge appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

