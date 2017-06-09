Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as suspended Ekiti lawmaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, storms Assembly to resume duty

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was drama at Ekiti State House of Assembly on Thursday when a lawmaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, who was suspended for 180 legislative days stormed the complex to resume duties. But the Assembly which got wind of Aribisogan’s plan to resume refused to hold plenary to prevent the representative of Ikole Constituency 1 from coming back […]

