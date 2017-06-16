Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as Tonto Dikeh storms her son’s school wearing mustache, male [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, stunned her fans after she stormed the Fathers’ Day celebration of her son’s school dressed in male apparel. Apparently because of the absence of her ex-husband at their son’s school, Tonto Dikeh decided to wear moustache, male ensemble, complete with a cap to fit. Sho took to her instagram account where […]

