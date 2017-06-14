DRC woman who gave birth at Park Station not turned away from hospitals for xenophobic reasons: health minister – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
DRC woman who gave birth at Park Station not turned away from hospitals for xenophobic reasons: health minister
Times LIVE
The foreign woman who gave birth at Johannesburg's bustling Park Station was a victim of rude and unacceptable behaviour from some nurses but had not been turned away from state hospitals due to xenophobic reasons.
SA hospitals do not turn away foreign nationals – Motsoaledi
No proof foreigners turned away at SA hospitals – Motsoaledi
Motsoaledi: SA hospitals don't turn away foreign nationals
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!