Driver Crashes Vehicle into Pedestrians near London Mosque | 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One person has been confirmed dead around Finsbury Park mosque after the driver of a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians at a time Muslims were leaving the mosque after Ramadan prayers. TIME reports that 10 others were injured and police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. 8 of the injured were hospitalised while 2 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

