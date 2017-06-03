Drop charges against TB Joshua -Fasehun

Oodua People’s Congress, founder, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun has said that founder of Synagogue of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua’s exit will be a national embarrassment if such an eminent personality went on self-exile from his fatherland, reports Dotun Ibiwoye.

Recall that Prophet Joshua, has announced that he was leaving Nigeria for Israel, where he had been provided with land, build-ing and facilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Fasehun stated that ever since Prophet Joshua opened his church in the suburban area of Ikotun in Lagos, about 30 years ago, innumerable value has been added to this environment.

’’Pastor Joshua has made Ikotun a veritable tourism hotspot for local and foreign worshippers, who flock the Synagogue for healings, deliverance and miracles. Israel is offering you citizenship to add value to her land and people.

’’But sir, Nigeria needs your presence in this trying times of decadence and spiritual and cultural underdevelopment.

Fasehun added: ’’Nigeria’s Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has urged Pastor T.B. Joshua to shelve his decision to relocate to Israel. However, government will do more than plead. The Federal Government and the Lagos State government must immediately stop the ongoing judicial persecution of Prophet Joshua.

’’An apian way should be con-structed to link the Synagogue with our international airport. Like the Vatican, electricity should be made available 24/7 where the church is located in the Ikotun area of Lagos, with maximum security guaranteed to the lives and property of church goers and residents.

The post Drop charges against TB Joshua -Fasehun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

